Russian troops are trying to advance in the Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk directions. Over the past day, the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 95 enemy attacks and eliminated 650 invaders.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, the Russians are defending themselves, and in some areas they are trying to create conditions for an offensive.

Over the past day, the Ukrainian aviation has struck 12 strikes on clusters of occupiers, and units of missile forces and artillery of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have struck three control points and positions of Russian air defense.

The Russian army lost approximately 650 soldiers, nine tanks, 11 armored fighting vehicles and seven artillery systems over the past day. In total, 153,770 Russians have already died in Ukraine.