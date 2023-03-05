Minister of Energy: Negotiations on the return of ZNPP to the control of Ukraine have reached an impasse

Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko said on the air of a telethon that negotiations on the return of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant to Ukrainian control have reached an impasse.

According to him, the position of Ukraine, which is voiced on all international platforms, is based on the demilitarization of the station, the complete withdrawal of Russian troops and representatives of Rosatom from there, as well as on the creation of a safe environment for the work of personnel.

Instead, the Russians issued a decree that the ZNPP is a "federal" property that is registered in Moscow under the name "Zaporizka Station".

The head of the Ministry of Energy reported that Ukraine receives alarm signals from the IAEA mission that works at the ZNPP. Russians behave extremely unprofessionally at the station.

"The IAEA mission confirms that the Russians are operating the plant in such a way that the state of equipment and facilities at the ZNPP is significantly deteriorating. There is a feeling that one of the goals of the invaders is to leave it to us in a non-working state after the deoccupation," Galushchenko said.