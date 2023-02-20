“Energoatom”: Russia hid about 600 mobilized military personnel in the bomb shelters of the Zaporizhzhia NPP

Energoatom company stated that the Russians placed 600 newly arrived mobilized and cadets in the bomb shelter of the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP). They are in the warehouse of the plant for non-standard equipment (NSE).
The press service of "Energoatom" writes about this.
There they wait until they are transferred to the Donetsk section of the front.
The Russians also set up a machine gun position on the roof of the fifth power unit, and also placed roadblocks at all entrances to the overpasses through which personnel from the special corps pass to the power units. Fortifications are being built around power units and spent nuclear fuel storage.
- Currently, Russia is blocking the rotation of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) experts at the Zaporizhzhia NPP (ZNPP). The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine requires the international community to urgently respond to the Russian Federationʼs crimes against civilian nuclear facilities in Ukraine, including the occupation of the ZNPP, the obstruction of the IAEAʼs work, and the creation of threats to the lives of international experts.