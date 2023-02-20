“Energoatom”: Russia hid about 600 mobilized military personnel in the bomb shelters of the Zaporizhzhia NPP

Energoatom company stated that the Russians placed 600 newly arrived mobilized and cadets in the bomb shelter of the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP). They are in the warehouse of the plant for non-standard equipment (NSE).

The press service of "Energoatom" writes about this.

There they wait until they are transferred to the Donetsk section of the front.

The Russians also set up a machine gun position on the roof of the fifth power unit, and also placed roadblocks at all entrances to the overpasses through which personnel from the special corps pass to the power units. Fortifications are being built around power units and spent nuclear fuel storage.