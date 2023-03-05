Bloomberg: Tensions have increased between Poland and Germany over the delivery of military aid to Ukraine

Increasing tensions between Poland and Germany could undermine the Westʼs joint efforts to provide military aid to Ukraine. Both countries have been at war with each other for a long time.

Bloomberg writes about it.

Disputes between Warsaw and Berlin over missiles, tanks and spare parts have reached a new level, even as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urges Western sponsors to hurry up arms deliveries before the start of the spring offensive. The latest accusations of the Poles against Germany were focused on the fact that there was a delay in the transfer of tanks to Ukraine. The Poles were even ready to hand over tanks without German permission.

After German Chancellor Olaf Scholz agreed to the supply of Leopard tanks, Poland again began to blame Germany — this time for the delay in the supply of spare parts.

"The main responsibility lies with the Federal Republic of Germany, the main manufacturer of these tanks. We have been urging the German side for so long to join the tank coalition and supply not only tanks, but also spare parts," said Polish President Andrzej Duda.

The Polish government believes that Germany is more focused on international recognition of its aid to Ukraine than on actually providing Kyiv with what it needs.

Poland and Germany argue on other issues as well. For example, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said that Germanyʼs energy policy sent billions of dollars to Russia, for which he was strongly criticized by the German ambassador.

In Germany, it is believed that the sharpening of criticism from Poland is connected with the upcoming elections, which are scheduled for the fall of 2023, and after the vote the level of tension will decrease.