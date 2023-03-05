The Russian army shelled Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region, there were casualties

The Russian army shelled the city of Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region late in the evening of March 4 and during the night of March 5. One person died.

This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov, and the local administration of the State Emergency Service.

According to Syniehubov, the shelling began after 11:00 p.m. The strikes destroyed at least five residential buildings, farm buildings, and fires broke out. A 65-year-old man died when a projectile hit a residential building.

The buildings of the educational institution and the maternity hospital were also damaged.

And the cityʼs railway station was damaged by the morning shelling. Firefighters have already extinguished the fire — no one was injured.