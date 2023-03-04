The Government approved the State Anti-Corruption Program until 2025

The Ukrainian government approved the State Anti-corruption Program, which is a key tool for implementing the Anti-Corruption Strategy for 2021-2025.

This was reported by the Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

According to him, the program is designed to prevent corruption and contains rules on inevitable responsibility for this crime.

"We are taking another step towards building a modern and effective anti-corruption infrastructure," Shmyhal noted.

He emphasized that this document will remain open for suggestions and additions.

At the beginning of January, the EU delegation called on Ukraine to approve the State Anti-corruption Program, developed with the support of the European Union, as soon as possible.

About a month later, the ambassadors of the "Big Seven" countries also reminded Ukraine of the need to approve the anti-corruption program.