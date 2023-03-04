Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets explained why Russiaʼs actions are genocide on the territory of Ukraine and against the Ukrainian nation

The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets explained why Russiaʼs actions are genocide on the territory of Ukraine and against the Ukrainian nation.

He presented his arguments at the United for Justice conference on March 4, the Babel correspondent reports.

Killing members of a certain group of people — as of February 23, Russia has killed 8 006 civilians (and this is only in those territories to which there is access).

— as of February 23, Russia has killed 8 006 civilians (and this is only in those territories to which there is access). Inflicting serious injuries — as a result of Russian attacks, 13 287 civilians were injured, including 927 children.

— as a result of Russian attacks, 13 287 civilians were injured, including 927 children. Creating conditions designed for the partial or complete destruction of people — massive missile attacks on energy infrastructure facilities, which began on the eve of the heating season.

— massive missile attacks on energy infrastructure facilities, which began on the eve of the heating season. The impossibility of having children , including crimes of sexual violence (the youngest rape victim is 4 years old).

, including crimes of sexual violence (the youngest rape victim is 4 years old). Forcible transfer of children from one ethnic group to another (only officially more than 16 thousand children).

from one ethnic group to another (only officially more than 16 thousand children). Starting the educational process in Russian and re-educating children.

and re-educating children. Compulsory passporting .

. Mobilization — in the occupied Crimea, it first began in places where Crimean Tatars live.

On February 26, 2022, Ukraine filed a lawsuit with the International Court of Justice of the United Nations regarding Russiaʼs violation of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide. Also, Ukraine immediately submitted a petition for preventive measures, in which it asked the UN court to order Russia to stop the war in Ukraine. It is the "genocide" of the population of occupied Donbas that Putin justifies the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Latvia, Lithuania, New Zealand, Great Britain, Germany, the USA, Sweden, Romania, France, Italy, Poland, Denmark, Ireland, Finland, Estonia, Spain, Australia, Portugal, Austria, Luxembourg and Greece have already officially joined this lawsuit of Ukraine.