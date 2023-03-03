The Serhiy Prytula Foundation bought 101 armored vehicles for the Armed Forces of Ukraine with funds donated by Ukrainians. These are Spartan armored personnel carriers, FV434 vehicles for their repair and evacuation, as well as medical evacuation vehicles, Sultan command vehicles, FV432 Bulldog assault vehicles, and Samson armored vehicles. The first 24 of them are already in Ukraine.

The FV103 Spartan is a light and maneuverable reconnaissance armored personnel carrier, its serial production was launched in the 1970s. In total, almost a thousand units were produced. Spartan can reach speeds of up to 96 kmph and has a range of 510 kilometers. The crew of an armored personnel carrier is three people, but it can transport up to seven people. The standard Spartan is armed with a 7.62 mm machine gun. The Armed Forces of Ukraine already have a Spartan at their disposal — Great Britain handed over dozens of these APCs to the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the summer.