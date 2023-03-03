The Air Defense Forces shot down a Russian Su-34 aircraft over occupied Donbas

Ukrainian Air Defense Forces shot down a Russian Su-34 aircraft over occupied Donbas. It fell near the town of Yenakieve.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine writes about this in its Telegram channel.

"On March 3, 2023, around 1:30 p.m., anti-aircraft gunners of the Nikopol anti-aircraft missile regiment of the Air Command "East" destroyed a Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber in the Yenakieve area," they said there.

The Air Force says one pilot is dead and another is "preparing to keep him company." Instead, the video from the scene shows how the two pilots of the plane ejected.

The last time the Ukrainian military reported the downing of an Su-34 was in September 2022, when it happened in Kharkiv region. After that, they found the wreckage of such downed planes in the de-occupied territory, in particular in the area of the city of Lyman in Donetsk region and in Kharkiv region.