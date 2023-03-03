The Ukrainian and American military held “cabinet” exercises to outline the next stage of the war

At the US military base in Germany, American generals, together with the Ukrainian military, conducted a series of "cabinet exercises" to help Kyiv map out the next phase of the war.

This is reported by The New York Times.

During the exercises, the military worked out several offensive options. The training was held on March 2, and was attended by President Bidenʼs top generals, who are responsible for the US efforts to provide aid to Ukraine. They were invited to develop a strategy, outlining the risks and benefits of various steps Ukraine could take against Russiaʼs positions in the coming months. Ukrainian officials will later decide which way to go.