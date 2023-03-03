There is a new vote in “Diia” application — a new name for the South-Western Railway must be chosen

A new vote was launched in the "Diia" application — you need to choose a new name for the South-Western Railway.

The Ministry of Digital Transformation announced this on March 3.

The South-Western Railway is geographically located in the north of Ukraine, but it got its name back in the days of the Russian Empire, when Ukraine was its southwestern part. You can choose from 4 options:

Kyiv Railway;

Metropolitan railway;

Central Railway;

Northern Railway.

In order to vote, you need to open "Action", click "Services", select "Poll" and make your choice. The survey will last until March 10.