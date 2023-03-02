Donetsk administration: About 5,000 people still remain in Bakhmut, 37 of them are children

Fewer than five thousand civilians remained in Bakhmut, Donetsk region. Among them are 37 children.

This was announced by the head of the Donetsk regional military administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko.

According to him, the peaceful residents who remained in Bakhmut are in different places and do not want to leave. Some of them are even hiding from evacuation.

All children whose father and mother are deprived of parental rights, orphans and those who are in family-type orphanages were evacuated by the forces of district, city and regional administrations. Only children and their parents remained in Bakhmut.

Kyrylenko said that 48 addresses, where 37 children are supposed to be, have already been established. But they and their parents were not found either at these addresses or at "Points of Invincibility".