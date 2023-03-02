The Prime Minister of Moldova believes that Russia does not have the resources to invade his country

The Prime Minister of Moldova Dorin Rechan stated that Russia does not have the resources to invade his country. Currently, the situation in Moldova is under control.

NewsMaker writes about it.

Rechan noted that the unrecognized Transnistria is also interested in preserving peace.

"Russia will not have enough resources for escalation. It is also clear that Russia cannot invade Moldova by military means. On the other hand, Moldova has enough potential to deal with a possible escalation in Transnistria. And the Transnistrian region, like us, seeks peace and stability. Russia is waging a hybrid war — a lot of propaganda, disinformation, promotion of certain pro-war narratives," Rechan explained.

In his opinion, all this pumping in the information field is part of Russiaʼs information war.

The prime minister also assured that the air defense system of Ukraine protects Moldova as well.