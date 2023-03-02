The Prime Minister of Moldova believes that Russia does not have the resources to invade his country

The Prime Minister of Moldova Dorin Rechan stated that Russia does not have the resources to invade his country. Currently, the situation in Moldova is under control.
NewsMaker writes about it.
Rechan noted that the unrecognized Transnistria is also interested in preserving peace.
"Russia will not have enough resources for escalation. It is also clear that Russia cannot invade Moldova by military means. On the other hand, Moldova has enough potential to deal with a possible escalation in Transnistria. And the Transnistrian region, like us, seeks peace and stability. Russia is waging a hybrid war — a lot of propaganda, disinformation, promotion of certain pro-war narratives," Rechan explained.
In his opinion, all this pumping in the information field is part of Russiaʼs information war.
The prime minister also assured that the air defense system of Ukraine protects Moldova as well.
- On the evening of February 23, Russia announced that Ukraine had stepped up preparations for an "invasion of Transnistria" in response to an alleged Russian offensive from the territory of the "TMR" [Transnistrian Moldavian Republic]. The Russian Federation allegedly records "a significant accumulation of personnel and military equipment of Ukrainian units near the Ukrainian-Transnistrian border, the deployment of artillery at firing positions, as well as an unprecedented increase in the flights of unmanned aircraft of the Armed Forces of Ukraine over the territory of the TMR."
- On February 20, 2023, in an interview with Die Welt, Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Russia plans to change the government in Moldova, and he warned the countryʼs president, Maya Sanda, about this. Moldova and Russia do not share a border, so Zelensky suggested that the Russians could use the airport in Chisinau to transfer their troops. The Prime Minister of Moldova Dorin Rechan confirmed Zelenskyʼs statement.