Ukraine may resume electricity exports in the near future — after the situation in Odesa region improves

Ukraine will be able to resume electricity exports after the improvement of the electricity supply situation in Odesa region.

A member of the Supervisory Board of Ukrenergo Yuriy Boyko told journalists about this, Ukrinform cites.

"The issue of export is under consideration, not only that, I think it will be accepted. The point here is not when it will start, but what the prerequisites will be. The government and the prime minister believe that, first of all, domestic consumers should be provided with uninterrupted electricity. Then you can raise the issue of export. In the near future, we expect a solution to the most acute problem of the Odesa region today. I think this will unlock the issue of resuming exports," Boyko noted.

During the period from July to October 10, exports brought almost 6 billion hryvnias to Ukraine just for the right to use the cross-border crossing. Despite this, now the emphasis should still be shifted towards the domestic consumer.

At the beginning of February, a large-scale accident occurred in the Odesa region at a substation that powers the city — the equipment failed, which was repeatedly restored after Russian missile attacks. Because of this, the city and several districts adjacent to Odesa experience network restrictions from time to time, as it is impossible to deliver electricity to consumers in full.