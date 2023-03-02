The General Staff denies statements about the penetration of Ukrainian SRGs into the territory of Russia and calls it a provocation

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine denies the statements of the Russians about the alleged penetration of Ukrainian "SRGs" [Sabotage and Reconnaissance Group] into the territory of Russia and fighting in the border villages. They emphasized that the Ukrainian army conducts military operations exclusively on the territory of Ukraine.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces told about this in a comment to "Babel".

"Everything that happens in Russia is the local populationʼs opposition to Putinʼs terrorist regime, non-observance of fire safety measures or other reasons beyond the control of the Armed Forces. In particular, reports on the Internet about the events in Bryansk region are an audacious Moscow provocation," they noted.

The day before, the Russian mass media and the public began to write that Ukrainian saboteurs allegedly engaged in a battle with the Russian military in the village of Sushany, and one of the groups "took hostages" in the village of Lyubechane. All this is happening on the territory of Bryansk region. The governor of the Russian Bryansk region also confirmed that a Ukrainian sabotage group allegedly entered the border village of Lyubechane and fired at a car. According to him, one person died, a child was injured. He also informed the shelling of the villages of Sushany and Lomakovka.

"Babel" in the Ukrainian Operational Command "North" stated that they do not know anything about incidents in the border areas of the Russian Federation. They refused to answer whether it was a provocation or not. They also published a short reminder that "the enemy may resort to provocations and try to discredit the Armed Forces."

Subsequently, the adviser to the Presidentʼs Office chairman Mykhailo Podolyak also called the events in Bryansk region provocations by the Russians.

"Russia wants to scare its own people in order to at least somehow justify an attack on another country and growing poverty during a year of war. Meanwhile, the partisan movement in the Russian Federation is becoming stronger and more aggressive," he noted.