Tax amnesty ended in Ukraine: how much money was legalized

In Ukraine, the tax amnesty ended on March 1. In total, those who took advantage of the opportunity declared 8.8 billion hryvnias.

This was reported by the Chairman of the Tax Committee of the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) Danylo Hetmantsev, in his Telegram channel.

According to him, as of March 1, 845 declarations were submitted. At the same time, the total value of the declared assets is 8.82 billion hryvnias.

Thus, the state received approximately 547 million hryvnias from paid taxes.

Hetmantsev noted that in the last two weeks alone, Ukrainians declared assets worth 2.6 billion hryvnias, which is almost 30% of all declared assets.

Before the launch of the amnesty, Hetmantsev stated that it was capable of removing assets worth about $20 billion from the shadows. So, it was possible to collect less than 1% of the planned amount.