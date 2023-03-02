Tax amnesty ended in Ukraine: how much money was legalized

In Ukraine, the tax amnesty ended on March 1. In total, those who took advantage of the opportunity declared 8.8 billion hryvnias.
This was reported by the Chairman of the Tax Committee of the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) Danylo Hetmantsev, in his Telegram channel.
According to him, as of March 1, 845 declarations were submitted. At the same time, the total value of the declared assets is 8.82 billion hryvnias.
Thus, the state received approximately 547 million hryvnias from paid taxes.
Hetmantsev noted that in the last two weeks alone, Ukrainians declared assets worth 2.6 billion hryvnias, which is almost 30% of all declared assets.
Before the launch of the amnesty, Hetmantsev stated that it was capable of removing assets worth about $20 billion from the shadows. So, it was possible to collect less than 1% of the planned amount.
- President Volodymyr Zelensky promised to implement a tax amnesty back in June 2019, after his inauguration. In February 2021, he registered the corresponding package of draft laws in the parliament.
- On June 15, 2021, the Verkhovna Rada adopted this law with amendments to the Tax, Criminal and other codes. The document provides for a one-time voluntary declaration of assets of individuals from September 1, 2021 to September 1, 2022. At the same time, declarants cannot be persons who in any period since January 1, 2010 perform or have performed public functions in Ukraine (in the editorial before the first reading, it was proposed to specify the year 2005). Due to the martial law, the deadline for the completion of the amnesty was extended to March 1, 2023.
- Tax amnesty is a way to legalize your assets and income by paying taxes on them that were not paid on time. In this way, the authorities are trying to bring a certain part of the economy out of the shadows and return it to the legal field. At the same time, the state undertakes not to punish violators of tax legislation in such cases.