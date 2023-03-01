”Radio Liberty”: Russian artillery is shelling Kherson from the city of Hola Prystan

Russian artillery is shelling Kherson from the city of Gola Prystan on the left bank of the Dnieper. This is evidenced by satellite images from February 23, published by Radio Liberty.

In the photo above, you can see one of the possible bases of the Russian army in the Gopri sanatorium. There, the occupiers dug numerous trenches and built fortifications.

A line of trenches was also spotted along the Konka River, a left tributary of the Dnieper.

And these are trenches at several key intersections along the P-57 route.

Radio Svoboda also published satellite images of Russian artillery positions to the west of Golaya Prystan, between the villages of Zabarine and Stara Zburiivka. The occupiers are also shelling Kherson from these positions.