The former head of the Vinnytsia police cooperated with the FSB and prepared a plan for terrorist attacks

The former head of the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Vinnytsia region Anton Shevtsov, who has been in temporarily occupied Sevastopol since 2016 and became a Russian citizen, was suspected of preparing a "plan" for the FSB to carry out terrorist attacks against civilians in Ukraine.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) reported this on March 1.

On his own initiative, Shevtsov helped the FSB. After the full-scale invasion, he personally developed a "Plan for carrying out sabotage work on the territory of Ukraine" for the FSB. The curator of this "project" was M. Yu. Kosenko, an employee of the 5th service of the FSB. This "plan" provided for a series of explosions at civilian infrastructure facilities in various regions.

In addition, Shevtsov, with the help of a well-known pro-Kremlin propagandist, developed a media project on the pseudo-search for "Ukrainian prisoners of war." In this way, they wanted to create prerequisites for recruiting relatives of Ukrainian defenders. The agent also provided his supervisors from the FSB with information about former Ukrainian law enforcement officers, whom he proposed to involve in sabotage.

Shevtsov was also interested in the delivery of international aid to Ukraine. He tried to form his own network of informants in different regions, among the main candidates are former police officers who were fired in 2014.

Shevtsov also submitted proposals for the creation of the "First Ukrainian Volunteer Corps" from captured Ukrainian servicemen for consideration by the management of the 5th Service of the FSB.