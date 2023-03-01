Russia accuses Ukraine of preparing a “radioactive provocation” in Transnistria. Everything is denied in Moldova

Russia accuses Ukraine of allegedly preparing "provocations with radioactive elements" on the territory of unrecognized Transnistria. Everything is denied in Moldova.

The spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia Maria Zakharova made the corresponding statement.

According to her, containers with radioactive substances arrived in Odesa on February 19, which indicates that Ukraine can "create a dirty bomb."

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense of Russia drew attention to the provocation that the Kyiv regime is allegedly preparing to accuse the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation of carrying out indiscriminate strikes on radioactively dangerous objects, which can lead to the leakage of radioactive substances and contamination of the area. This information gained widespread resonance among the residents of Ukraine and the Eastern European countries that border it.

"The fact that such events are taking place in the immediate vicinity of Transnistria, around which the Kyiv regime is deliberately inciting tension, is also a cause for concern," Zakharova noted.

However, in Moldova these statements of the Russians are denied. They emphasize that they do not have such data and call on the residents of Moldova not to panic.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine emphasized that Ukraine adheres to all international agreements on nuclear issues and is committed to the policy of non-proliferation of nuclear weapons.