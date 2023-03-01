It will be possible to identify minefields with the help of drones in Ukraine after the war. How it works?

Eric Tollefsen — heads the direction for the protection of the civilian population and committee employees from the consequences of war, namely from mines and other munitions at the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) — told "Babel" about the project to identify minefields using drones.

"This is an interesting project, but I will say right away that we cannot implement it in Ukraine yet — we do not use drones here during the war, because they are used by participants in the conflict. This project can be launched after the end of the war, it is inexpensive," noted Tollefsen.

The essence of the project is that experts look at the temperature difference with the help of a thermal sensor.

"During the day, the sun heats the earth, and when it sets, mines work like batteries, because they give off heat more slowly. And then the drones in the air can see where the territory is mined and where it is clean. And it can be mapped," Tollefsen explained.