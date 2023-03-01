Bloomberg: Russia is supplying China with fuel for a reactor that can produce the plutonium needed for nuclear weapons

Russia supplies China with large quantities of nuclear fuel for the fast neutron reactor located on Changbiao Island. It can produce the plutonium needed to develop nuclear warheads.

Bloomberg writes about it.

American intelligence is actively monitoring Chinaʼs nuclear installation on this island. They believe that if the reactor is operational this year, China will be able to quadruple its stockpile of nuclear weapons within 12 years. This will allow Beijing to match the US and Russia in terms of nuclear potential.

UN experts point out that it is not necessarily about the development of nuclear weapons. But China stopped reporting plutonium stockpiles for civilian and other uses, a bad sign.

Since the release of the 2021 report to Congress, US Defense Department officials have repeatedly raised concerns about Chinaʼs nuclear ambitions. According to military planners, the reactor could play a crucial role in increasing Chinaʼs stockpile of warheads from the current 400 units to 1 500 in 2035.