The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed all the drones that Russia used to attack the north at night

On the night of February 28 to March 1, the enemy attacked Ukraine from the north with Shahed type attack drones. The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed all the drones.

This was reported by the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yurii Ignat, on the air of the telethon "Yedyni Novyny".

"All four drones launched by the enemy were shot down by the forces and means of the Center Air Command. We worked hard, we have a one hundred percent result," Ignat emphasized.