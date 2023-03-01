The Armed Forces of Ukraine repulsed 85 attacks and destroyed 650 invaders over the past day

The Defense Forces of Ukraine have destroyed 650 Russian invaders, 11 artillery units and seven tanks over the past day.

This was reported in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The defenders repelled more than 85 Russian attacks in the Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk directions.

The total losses of the enemy during the full-scale war amounted to:

personnel — 14 9890 (+650 over the past day);

tanks — 3 395 (+7);

armored fighting vehicles — 6 638 (+8);

artillery systems — 2 393 (+10);

MLRS — 479 (+1);

air defense means — 247;

airplanes — 300;

helicopters — 288;

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 2 055 (+4);

cruise missiles — 873;

ships/boats — 18;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 5 257 (+5);

special equipment — 230.

Over the past 24 hours, the Air Force of the Defense Forces has carried out 11 strikes on areas where Russian troops are concentrated, rocket launchers and gunners hit nine areas of concentration of manpower and an area of concentration of weapons and military equipment of the enemy, as well as two positions of anti-aircraft missile systems, an electronic warfare station and an ammunition warehouse.