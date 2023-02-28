Finland started building a fence on the border with Russia. First, a three-kilometer test section will be built in the area of the Imatra border crossing. Trees have already been cut down there.

Yle writes about it.

Kaakkois-Suomen rajavartiolaitos

The work should be completed by the end of June. A new road will also be built near the fence for border patrols and repairmen. The fence will also pass through private plots, so the Finnish authorities will negotiate this with the landowners.

In the next few years, they plan to build about 200 kilometers of fencing. It should make illegal border crossing more difficult.