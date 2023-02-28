Finland started building a fence on the border with Russia. First, a three-kilometer test section will be built in the area of the Imatra border crossing. Trees have already been cut down there.
Yle writes about it.
The work should be completed by the end of June. A new road will also be built near the fence for border patrols and repairmen. The fence will also pass through private plots, so the Finnish authorities will negotiate this with the landowners.
In the next few years, they plan to build about 200 kilometers of fencing. It should make illegal border crossing more difficult.
- After the start of Russiaʼs full-scale war in Ukraine, Finland increased the resources of security agencies, especially the defense forces and border guards. The country also increased the training of border guards.
- In the summer of 2022, the Border Guard Act was changed in Finland, in particular, the construction of stationary barriers was allowed. The Border Patrol surveyed points where a fence would be useful.
- Since September 21, many Russians fleeing from the partial mobilization announced by Putin arrived at the border of Finland and Russia. They are carefully checked at the border.
- On September 27, the border service of Finland recommended building a fence on the border with Russia.