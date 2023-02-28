Assets of Russian businessman Mykola Serdyuk, who finances missile testing, were arrested in Ukraine

The court seized the property of Russian businessman Mykola Serdyuk, who is involved in financing the war against Ukraine.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) on February 28.

Six companies for the production and research of drilling equipment and for the production of agricultural products, located in the Kyiv and Sumy regions, were arrested. The total value of seized assets is 60 million hryvnias.

Mykola Serdyuk is the owner of "Moscow Research Plant of Drilling Equipment" and "Hydroengineering" and belongs to the inner circle of the leaders of financial and industrial groups of the Kremlin.

His Ukrainian enterprises produced high-tech products for drilling oil and gas wells and sold them abroad. The businessman transferred a significant part of his profits to finance scientific and testing grounds of the Russian Federation. In particular, to training centers of the Russian Federation, where the Russians tested combat aviation and missile weapons.

In order to hide his business in Ukraine after the full-scale invasion, Serdyuk tried to "rewrite" the companies to nine employees of the companies. He also created two new companies in Sumy region and in one of the EU countries in order to illegally withdraw his profits from Ukraine.

The court decides the issue of the transfer of Serdyukʼs property to the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA).