Drones fell at night In Russia. The airport was closed due to an “unidentified flying object” in St. Petersburg

In the Russian Belgorod, Bryansk regions and the Krasnodar region, drones fell during the night.

The governor of the Belgorod region Vyacheslav Hladkov stated that the wreckage of three unmanned aerial vehicles was found in Belgorod itself. There were no injuries, but there was destruction: windows were broken somewhere, cars were slightly damaged.

The leader of the Bryansk region Oleksandr Bogomaz reported that a "Ukrainian drone" was shot down over the Suraz region, and there were no casualties or damage.

In the Krasnodar Territory, in the city of Tuapse, there were explosions at night, followed by a fire at the Rosneft oil plant. According to journalists, the oil depot was attacked by at least two drones filled with explosives. They allegedly fell 100 meters from the oil storage. The windows of the surrounding houses were broken.

In addition, the fall of an unknown flying object, possibly a drone, was recorded in Adygea.

After that, on the morning of February 28, the airspace was closed in St. Petersburg, and the local airport "Pulkovo" stopped receiving planes — an "unidentified flying object" was spotted over the city. Because of this, fighter jets were launched into the air, and civilian flights moved to the "waiting zone". The publication "Fontanka" reports that the object was recorded 160-200 kilometers from St. Petersburg.

Also, on the morning of February 28, in some regions of Russia, radio and TV broadcast an air alert and a warning about the threat of a missile strike. The message was heard by residents of the Moscow region, Leningrad, Voronezh, Belgorod regions and Perm region. The Ministry of Emergency Situations announced that the servers of radio stations and TV channels had been hacked.