A tornado swept through the central part of the USA. 12 people were injured

The winter storm, which covered the American state of California with snow, brought tornadoes and strong winds to the eastern United States. Seven tornadoes touched down in Oklahoma.

The storms damaged homes and knocked down power lines. Thousands of people were left without electricity.

More than 120 thousand residents of California, including many people from Los Angeles, were left without electricity after several days of strong winds.

As of February 27, about 46,500 homes remain without power in California. Another 28,300 people remained without power in the states of Texas and Oklahoma. Wind gusts reached 183 km/h in northern Texas near the Oklahoma border. Authorities reported at least 12 casualties.

The National Weather Service predicts that the tornadoes and storms will subside as early as Monday, February 27.