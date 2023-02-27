The head of BYPOL told the details of the alleged detonation of the Russian military aircraft A-50 in Machulyshchi

Aliaksandr Azarov, head of the non-governmental organization of former Belarusian law enforcement officers BYPOL, told the details of the “actio” to blow up the A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft in Machulyshchi airfield. The day before, he said that this attack was carried out by Belarusian partisans with the help of drones.

As the Belarusian department of "Radio Liberty" reports, the A-50 in Machulyshchi was the flagship liner of the Russian army. It conducted reconnaissance of the Ukrainian territory and it was with him that the hypersonic Kindzhal missile complexes rose into the air.

“It is reported that there are only nine such planes in Russia, I even read that there are fewer than four of them. Each such plane costs $330 million. Of course, it cannot be said that we decided to blow up Lukashenkaʼs residence. We do what works. Everything depends on the circumstances,” he said.

The Russian website Tsargrad reported that the attack on the A-50 aircraft was carried out by six drones at once, most of which were shot down on the approach to the object.

“We will not name the number of drones yet. But I can confirm that it was a drone attack. Let the special services do the work themselves and try to determine how many there were,” says Aliaksandr Azarov.

According to the interlocutor, the most important and most difficult thing in this situation was the preparation of the evacuation of the people who took part in it. Azarov does not want to tell the details of the evacuation, he only says that there were not many participants in the operation.

“I personally havenʼt yet communicated with the participants of this action, as they have already left the country. Now they are safe, so now everything is normal,” Azarov says.

Radio Svoboda also published a photo of what the Russian A-50 aircraft looked like at the Machulyshchi air base before the alleged detonation.

Belarusian official mass media and pro-government bloggers have not yet commented on what happened in Machulyshchi. There are no reports that this is a fake, but there is no official confirmation that the plane was blown up either.

“Everyone voices the version that is beneficial to him. If we did not know for sure that these were Belarusian partisans, we would not have said anything. ʼLukashistsʼ (Lukashenko supporters) say that we are controlled by special services of foreign countries, this is not true. Belarusian partisans act independently. Let the ʼLukashistsʼ wait for the continuation,” concluded the head of BYPOL.