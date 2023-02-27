Poland, together with the European Commission, is launching an initiative to find Ukrainian children who were illegally deported by Russia

The European Commission and Poland are jointly launching an initiative to find Ukrainian children. Russia actively takes them out of the occupied Ukrainian territories, especially from boarding schools and orphanages.

Polskie Radio writes about it.

“According to estimates, since the beginning of the invasion, Russian troops have sent thousands of Ukrainian children to Russia. Kidnapping of Ukrainian children is a big social problem, a tragedy, and a crime,” said Dana Spinant, spokeswoman for the European Commission.

This initiative will also be supported by UN agencies. Their main goal is to gather evidence to find abducted children and punish those responsible for these crimes.

More detailed information about the initiative will be announced in the coming days.