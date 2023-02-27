The US, Germany and Poland may hold joint exercises on NATOʼs eastern borders

The US, Germany and Poland may hold joint military exercises on NATOʼs eastern borders. Countries are currently discussing this possibility.
This was stated by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, writes Deutsche Welle.
According to him, such exercises are currently “considered”. He did not give any other details.
Pistorius said the exercises in Poland would send a clear signal to allies and Putin that NATO is “not nearly as weak as Putin thought.”
He emphasized that it is important for Eastern European countries to see that Germany, as one of the most important members of the Alliance, fulfills its obligations.
- After the agreement of Germany as a producer country in January, it became known that European countries are preparing to transfer 80 Leopard tanks to Ukraine. This is enough to form two tank battalions.
- On February 3, the German government approved the plans of the German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall to sell 88 old Leopard 1 tanks to Kyiv. Later, they also gave permission to another company to supply 90 such tanks.