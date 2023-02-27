The US, Germany and Poland may hold joint exercises on NATOʼs eastern borders

The US, Germany and Poland may hold joint military exercises on NATOʼs eastern borders. Countries are currently discussing this possibility.

This was stated by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, writes Deutsche Welle.

According to him, such exercises are currently “considered”. He did not give any other details.

Pistorius said the exercises in Poland would send a clear signal to allies and Putin that NATO is “not nearly as weak as Putin thought.”

He emphasized that it is important for Eastern European countries to see that Germany, as one of the most important members of the Alliance, fulfills its obligations.