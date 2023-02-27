General Staff: The Ukrainian Armed Forces repulsed 81 Russian attacks and destroyed 560 invaders during the day

The main efforts of the Russian army are focused on conducting an offensive in the Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Shakhtarsk directions — last day, the Ukrainian military repelled 81 attacks of the occupiers in these directions.

This is stated in the morning summary of the General Staff as of the morning of February 27.

In the direction of Bakhmut, Russia tried to advance near the settlements of Dubovo-Vasylivka, Yahidne, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, and Pivnichne of the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk directions, the occupiers also tried to advance in the areas of Kamyanka, Avdiivka, Vodyane, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Maryinka, and Vuhledar settlements.

Also, the General Staff reports that in the towns of Oleshky and Skadovsk of the Kherson region, the Russian occupation authorities are leaving for Bakhchisaray, Simferopol and Kerch from February 21, and from February 24, the occupiers announced the so-called “evacuation” for all those willing. Military trucks are used to transport collaborators, only hand luggage can be taken with them.

As for losses, during the day of February 26, the Armed Forces destroyed 560 invaders, 4 tanks and 6 armored vehicles.