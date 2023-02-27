Russia attacked Ukraine with drones at night, 11 of them were shot down. A person died

On the night of February 27, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with drones, 11 out of 14 were shot down.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian army.

Three explosions were heard in Khmelnytskyi city, air defense was also operating in Kyiv and Chernihiv regions.

In addition, Russia fired S-300 missiles at Zaporizhzhia at night, and one of the launched shells probably fell into the water. One of the infrastructure facilities was damaged, people were not injured.

Later, the head of the Khmelnytskyi region, Serhiy Gamaliy, reported that one person was killed and four others were wounded. Houses were damaged in the city, fires are still being extinguished.