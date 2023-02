Germany handed over another military aid to Ukraine. This is evidenced by data on the governmentʼs website.

In the list:

6 BEAVER bridge-layers (9 in total);

20 thousand first-aid kits (120 thousand in total);

8 Zetros trucks (28 in total);

10 winter camouflage nets.

Also, Germany is preparing to send 300,000 shells for Gepard anti-aircraft guns.

Mercedes-Benz Zetros truck. Wikimedia