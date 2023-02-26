Germany denied information about alleged plans to conclude a defense pact with Ukraine

In Germany, media reports that they are planning to conclude a defense pact with Ukraine have been denied. Allegedly, such a proposal is currently being discussed by France, Germany and Great Britain.

This was announced by the spokesman of the German government, writes Die Welt.

"For several months, there was no new, concrete status on this issue [regarding security guarantees for Ukraine]. At the last meeting between German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi, this issue did not play any role at all," he said.