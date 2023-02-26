Germany denied information about alleged plans to conclude a defense pact with Ukraine

In Germany, media reports that they are planning to conclude a defense pact with Ukraine have been denied. Allegedly, such a proposal is currently being discussed by France, Germany and Great Britain.
This was announced by the spokesman of the German government, writes Die Welt.
"For several months, there was no new, concrete status on this issue [regarding security guarantees for Ukraine]. At the last meeting between German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi, this issue did not play any role at all," he said.
- Earlier, The Wall Street Journal reported that Germany, France, and Great Britain are considering closer ties between NATO and Ukraine — an agreement that would give Kyiv greater access to advanced military equipment, but would prompt the start of peace talks with Russia.
- British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has allegedly outlined a plan for a deal that would give Ukraine much wider access to advanced military equipment, weapons and ammunition for defense after the war ends. He said the plan should be on the agenda of the annual meeting of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization in July.
- The proposed pact would not include any commitment to deploying NATO forces in Ukraine and would not offer Kiev so-called Article 5 protection. However, the document would provide Ukraine with the military means to deter any future Russian attack.