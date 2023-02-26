”Ukrenergo”: There is no shortage of electricity in Ukraine, but the blackouts in Odesa are still ongoing

There is currently no shortage of electricity in Ukraine, so blackouts are not predicted. They are only in Odesa and Odesa district due to network damage.
"Ukrenergo" writes about this.
"All types of power plants work in the power system. The import of electricity is carried out in small volumes," it was noted there.
Yesterday, power companies managed to reduce the amount of network restrictions in Odesa and the Odesa district, but the city still continues to have outages according to the schedule.
- During the year of the full-scale invasion, the Russian army carried out 255 strikes on 112 objects of the energy infrastructure of Ukraine. More than 77% of those hits—197—were between October and February.