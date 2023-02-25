Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, Intelligence and Boguslaev. The EU announced new sanctions against Russia

The European Union has published a list of legal entities and individuals who have been sanctioned as part of the tenth package of restrictions.

This is reported in the Official Journal of the EU.

Restrictions were introduced against 87 individuals and 34 legal entities. Among them are the Ministry of Defense of Russia, the Foreign Intelligence Service of the Russian Federation and a number of defense sector companies. In addition, sanctions are being implemented against companies, including the manufacturers of Iranʼs Shahed drones and their management. The restrictions also included:

Tatyana Moskalkova, Commissioner for Human Rights of the Russian Federation;

executive director of the media group "Russia Today" Kirill Vyshynskyi ;

; Deputy Commander of the Southern Military District, Aleksey Avdeev;

Commander of the Airborne Forces of the Russian Federation Mikhail Teplinskyi;

Commander of the Strategic Missile Forces of the Russian Federation Sergei Karakaev;

editor-in-chief of "Russia 24" Yevgeniy Bekasov;

former general director of "Motor Sich" Vyacheslav Boguslaev.

Among the organizations sanctioned are Alfa Bank, Rosbank, Tinkoff Bank, the GAZ automobile group, and a number of Rosatom enterprises.