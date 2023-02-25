The European Union officially approved the tenth package of sanctions against Russia

The European Union has officially approved a new, tenth package of sanctions against Russia. This was announced by the head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell.

It includes new restrictions on import and export, as well as a ban on propaganda media. Another 121 individuals and legal entities were added to the sanctions list.

The EU banned the import of synthetic rubber and bitumen from Russia, as well as the transit through Russia of dual purpose goods. Previously, the ban applied only to exports. Also, Russian citizens are prohibited from managing organizations that are operators of critical infrastructure of the European Union.

Radio Sputnik and TV channel RT Arabic are prohibited from broadcasting on the territory of the EU. In addition, three Russian banks, the names of which have not yet been announced, were sanctioned. Earlier, the Western mass media wrote with reference to sources that it could be Tinkoff, Alfa Bank and Rosbank.

“Within our lists, we are targeting those responsible for the deportation and forced adoption of at least 6,000 Ukrainian children. This is a clear violation of international law, in particular the Geneva Convention, which I spoke about yesterday in the UN Security Council,” Borrell said.