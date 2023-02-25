CNN and WSJ: China is considering deliveries of drones and ammunition to Russia, Lukashenko is going to Beijing

The Chinese government is considering the possibility of transferring drones and ammunition to Russia for the war in Ukraine.

CNN and The Wall Street Journal write about this with reference to intelligence data and sources.

Currently, negotiations are ongoing regarding the price and volume of deliveries. These discussions have been going on for several months. Beijing has not yet made a final decision, but data indicates that the Chinese side is leaning towards it.

On Saturday, February 25, an official message appeared on the website of the President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, who has made his country a bridgehead for Russian troops, that he will be in Beijing from February 28 to March 2. The visit is presented as a construction of a long-term course of friendship and cooperation. It is likely that Lukashenko will contribute to the issue of providing Russia with weapons.