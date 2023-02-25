General Staff of the Ukrainian army: The occupiers lost another 650 soldiers and 12 tanks killed in Ukraine

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published the estimated losses of Russian troops as of December 25. Over the past 24 hours, the occupiers have lost approximately 650 soldiers, 12 tanks, nine armored vehicles, 10 artillery systems and one self-propelled howitzer, 11 vehicles, two drones and a helicopter.

The total losses of the Russians since the beginning of the full-scale invasion are as follows:

As for the operational situation at the front, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled more than 70 attacks in five directions during the day. The enemy concentrated its main efforts on the Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk directions.