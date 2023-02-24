Institute of Mass Information: Since the beginning of 2023, 48 media workers have died due to the war

The Institute of Mass Information documented 497 cases in which Russians targeted television towers, killed journalists, subjected them to torture, specifically persecuted and held hostages.
This was stated by the executive director of the Institute Oksana Romaniuk at a briefing in the media center "Ukraine — Ukrinform".
According to her, 48 media workers have died since the beginning of 2023, eight of them while performing their professional duties. The rest died either in the ranks of Ukrainian Armed Forces, or as a result of torture or shelling.
- Reporters Without Borders noted in its 2022 report that Russia remains the most dangerous country for journalists in Europe: over the past 20 years, the Russian Federation has lost the most deaths — 25 journalists. Ukraine is in second place in this ranking: 8 journalists have died since February 24, 12 in the previous 19 years. Turkey is in third place.