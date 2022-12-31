Reporters Without Borders: Russia remains the most dangerous country in Europe for journalists

Russia still remains the most dangerous country in Europe for journalists, where they have lost the most lives over the past 20 years — 25 people.

This is stated in the annual report of the Reporters Without Borders organization.

Ukraine is in second place in this ranking: since February 24, 8 journalists have been killed. In the previous 19 years — 12. Turkey is in third place. France ranked fourth with the highest number of victims due to the 2015 terrorist attack on the offices of the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris.

This year, around the world, 57 journalists were killed, 533 were detained, 65 were taken hostage, and 49 are considered missing. Since 2003, when Reporters Without Borders began its activities, 1,668 journalists have been killed around the world.