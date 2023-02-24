During the war, more than 160 people died in Kyiv due to shelling

More than 160 civilians have been killed by shelling in Kyiv in the year since the beginning of the large-scale Russian offensive.

This was announced by the mayor of the capital Vitaliy Klitschko.

Five children were among the dead. Occupiers damaged more than 700 buildings. In particular, 417 high-rise and 109 private buildings, as well as 93 educational institutions. As a shelter, the subway took up to 66 940 Kyivites at the same time, and the sirens sounded 680 times.