Russia advances on Bakhmut, Lyman, Avdiivka and Kupyansk. The Armed Forces of Ukraine repulsed about 100 attacks

The Russian occupiers are advancing in the area of Bakhmut, Lyman, Avdiivka and Kupyansk. The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled about 100 enemy attacks over the past day.

This was reported in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The main efforts of the Russians are focused on the offensive in the direction of Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Shakhtar. The total combat losses of the enemy are as follows:

The enemy launched 10 missile and 31 air strikes, more than 40 strikes from rocket salvo systems were recorded.

During the day, the Ukrainian aviation made 17 strikes on areas where the occupiers were concentrated, as well as four strikes on the positions of anti-aircraft missile systems.

Missile troops and artillery hit three areas of concentration of Russian infantry, an ammunition depot, a fuel depot and one important object.