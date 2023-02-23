On the eve of the anniversary of the war, the National Bank presented a commemorative banknote

On the anniversary of the full-scale Russian invasion, the National Bank presented a commemorative banknote "We remember! We will not forgive." It is dedicated to the struggle of Ukraine against the Russian invaders and the perpetuation of the spirit of the Ukrainian people.

The NBU announced this on February 23.

The denomination of the banknote is 20 hryvnias, it has already been put into circulation. It is legal tender. Circulation is 300 thousand pieces, of which 200 thousand are in souvenir packaging, 99.9 thousand — in envelopes.

On the obverse side, three Ukrainian soldiers are depicted, setting the flag of Ukraine against the background of fragments of the map of Ukraine and the flags of the countries that support it. Under the laurel wreath is the inscription: "And there will be no enemy on the renewed land."

You can buy it here from February 24. In the future, as the banknotes are produced, they will be added to the assortment of the online store in order to satisfy the needs of as many customers as possible. In addition, at the end of March, the banknote will be available for sale in banks.