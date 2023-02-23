Reuters: Germany plans to control exports of sanctioned goods to some third countries

Germanyʼs Ministry of Economy wants to adapt the rules within the country and the norms of the European Union so that goods important for the Russian military industry reach certain third countries only if there are declarations of end use.

Reuters writes about it.

According to the agency, the German agency has prepared a 10-point plan to prevent Russia from circumventing sanctions.

According to the document, the agency wants to make sure that "a willful breach of the obligation to submit truthful end-use certificates will be a criminal offense across Europe."

"We are strongly in favor of creating a legal framework at the EU level to stimulate the interaction of jurisdictions that are currently not cooperating," the German Ministry of Economy said.