The program of exchanging old lamps for new LEDs will also work in the villages of Ukraine

The Ministry of Digitization is launching a project to exchange old lamps for new LEDs in the villages of Ukraine. It will start working on February 25.

The press service of the department writes about it.

"From February 25, the lamp exchange service will be available not only in urban-type cities and towns, but also in villages. Residents of the front-line villages of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, Kharkiv and Zaporizhia regions will also be able to receive LED lamps," noted there.

Residents of villages with a population of more than two thousand people will be able to apply for the exchange of lamps through "Diia" application. In the application, you will need to select the "Services" item, then "Exchange of light bulbs" and specify the contact phone number and branch of "Ukrposhta" where you can get the light bulbs.

In settlements that are not on the list, lamps can be exchanged without a prior order. To do this, you need to go directly to the "Ukrposhta" branch with your passport, identification code and old lamps for exchange.