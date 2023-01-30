Ukraine launched a program to exchange old incandescent lamps for new LEDs. You can apply through “Diia”

In Ukraine, the program of exchanging old incandescent lamps for new energy-saving ones has started. It will be possible to submit an application through the "Diia" application or in "Ukrposhta".

The Ministry of Energy writes about this in its Telegram channel.

"Now the service is available in regional centers (except for the temporarily occupied Donetsk, Luhansk, Simferopol and the city of Sevastopol), as well as in the cities of Kryvyi Rih, Kramatorsk and Pokrovsk," the message reads.

Every adult Ukrainian has the right to exchange 5 such lamps.

In the near future, the program will start working in district centers, and by the end of February — in villages.