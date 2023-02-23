The European Commission has officially proposed to cancel customs duties for Ukrainian goods for another year

The European Commission has officially proposed to extend the autonomous trade measures for Ukraine for another year. They provide for the abolition of customs duties for Ukrainian goods.

The press service of the European Commission writes about it.

"The main goal of the measures is to support Ukraine, but these measures also take into account the problems of the EU industry. To this end, and taking into account the significant increase in imports of some agricultural products from Ukraine to the EU in 2022, the updated measures contain an accelerated safeguard mechanism to protect the EU market in case of need," they noted.

The European Commission emphasizes that in this way they support Ukraine and help its economy during the war against Russia.

Now this proposal must be approved by the Council of the EU and the European Parliament.