Two suspects of coup plotting were arrested in Moldova

In Moldova, the Information and Security Service (ISS) and the Prosecutorʼs Office for Combating Organized Crime and Special Cases are investigating a case of treason and espionage.

This is reported by Newsmaker.

The investigation in this case revealed five Moldovan citizens, two of whom were arrested in December 2022, and three more received the status of suspects. They were recruited by the special services of another country to help destabilize the situation in Moldova. The Moldovan law enforcement agencies did not specify which country it is about.

In addition, as part of this case, the special services discovered citizens of another country who were engaged in espionage and financed the residents of Moldova.

For treason and espionage, the Criminal Code of Moldova provides from 12 to 20 years of imprisonment.