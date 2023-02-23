General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: The Ministry of Defense of Russia is trying to oust Pryhozhyn from the information space

The Ministry of Defense of Russia is trying to oust the founder of the PMC "Wagner" Evheniy Pryhozhyn from the information field due to the growth of his influence and complaints against the military leadership. They also want to shut down all volunteer and paramilitary formations there.

The head of the Main Operational Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksiy Hromov reported this at a briefing.

"While Pryhozhyn openly disagrees with the loss of influence and continues his confrontation with the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, the military leadership of the Kremlin is trying to establish control over private military companies and other paramilitary formations," he noted.

According to him, the Ministry of Defense of Russia is trying to completely shut down any provision of various "volunteer formations". It is about the supply of weapons, ammunition, equipment, food and medicine. The Russian government also extended the requirements for a military medical commission to all "volunteer formations."

"The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation is generally trying to oust Pryhozhyn from the information field. Against this background, alternative private military companies became active, in particular, PMC Yastreb affiliated with the Federal Security Service," Hromov added.